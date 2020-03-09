Grateful Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (right) with Malibu author Robert Kerbeck

 Photo courtesy Robert Kerbeck

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his thanks to Malibu’s Robert Kerbeck after Kerbeck published “Malibu Burning,” a book about the Woolsey Fire that has garnered praise from within and outside the Malibu community. Kerbeck made the announcement while announcing he was taking the book on the road, doing an author signing event at the Association of Writers and Writing Professionals (AWP) Conference in San Antonio on Thursday, March 5, from 3-5 p.m.

