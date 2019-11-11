Love You Always

Malibu locals Stephanie Joe and Jimmy Craig Smith recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27 with a vow renewal at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church. The 11 a.m. Mass included a beautiful and moving homily from Fr. Matt Murphy. The couple credits the environment and community of Malibu to providing stability to their union.
The Smiths added special thanks to Pepperdine School of Law Dean Emeritus Ron Phillips and local Realtor Chris Cortazzo for standing by them as their Smith Family Real Estate at the Zuma Beach Plaza opened in May 2019, dedicated to the recovery of Woolsey Fire survivors.
