Every point Pepperdine Waves men’s basketball player Colbey Ross scores in the Waves’ home contest against Fresno State on Dec. 5—and the rest of the season—will be a historic one.
The senior guard became the program’s new all-time top scorer in his squad’s 107-98, triple-overtime loss to UCLA on Nov. 27.
Ross finished the game with 33 points and a total of 1,809 career points. He eclipsed former Pepperdine standout Stacy Davis’ total of 1,786 points with a made free throw in the first half.
After the game, Pepperdine head coach Lorenzo Romar said it was too bad the Waves couldn’t win the ultra-competitive matchup because “it would have been good to enjoy a win like that while also celebrating Colbey Ross becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.”
Ross told The Malibu Times last month that his scoring prowess was a result of the hard work he puts in training his skills and was excited in the fact that he is listed among the greatest players in Waves history.
“It means a lot to have my name mentioned with them,” he said. “I am super blessed.”
The 22-year-old Colorado native entered the season with 1,763 points, 23 points shy of Davis’ scoring mark. He swished and splashed his way to 13 points in Pepperdine’s season-opening, 86-72 victory over UC Irvine two days before the matchup against UCLA.
Pepperdine hosted San Jose State on Wednesday.
The UCLA loss was Ross’ 100th career game. He became Pepperdine’s top scorer in 25 fewer games than it took Davis to accomplish the task. Ross also finished the UCLA game as the Waves’ all-time leader in free throws made, with 529, and tied for second in program history in the number of 30-point games, with six.
