With news updates coming in day-to-day regarding COVID-19, we here at The Malibu Times created this brief as a guide to our ongoing coverage. Below, you’ll find links to answer all sorts of questions, from “What’s the latest from California Governor Gavin Newsom?” to “What can I order for dinner tonight?”
Note: These links will be updated when we post new content on each topic.
County/city:
• Five positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Malibu. (bit.ly/2xOOUs7)
• Consider this the ultimate guide on hours of operation throughout the city and county, excluding restaurants. (bit.ly/TMT-COVID19)
• Following a busy weekend in Malibu—similar to beaches and hiking trails around the county, officials closed publicly-owned land. (bit.ly/2WJZSd4)
Schools:
Pepperdine
• Classes have moved online, and campus residents were asked to return home; the university created a fund to help students with costs (bit.ly/2xpFl2N)
• Several students have tested positive for COVID-19 (bit.ly/2WsBUTn)
SMMUSD
• Classes have moved online. Under orders from the state governor, schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The district's meal service will continue. (bit.ly/2JBxC4A)
Food and dining:
• We have created a spreadsheet of local restaurants still open during the state’s Safer at Home order. (bit.ly/TMT-FoodDirectory)
Things to do:
• The City of Malibu announced a new virtual recreation center, with links to plenty of workout livestreams, activities and more, for residents. (bit.ly/2QSQUXf)
• From Malibu Film Society Executive Director Scott Tallal: “A totally incomplete, completely biased list of movies and binge-worthy shows that I happen to like.” (bit.ly/2QQGRlw)
• Enjoy LA County Library online resources (bit.ly/33Z642x and clicking on “Digital Library” at the top of the page)
How to help:
• The Mighty Underdogs team up with the Malibu Foundation to help those who are most vulnerable in Malibu. They are currently seeking donations. (bit.ly/2Qubpci)
• Relief is also being organized by the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, with the help of Waveside Church. (bit.ly/39xaJK3)
• • •
On a personal note from our staff, we love what we do—bringing crucial Malibu news to you. Since 1946, The Malibu Times has reported on issues important to the community. Now, we could use your help. Malibu residents receive free subscriptions and will continue to receive print newspapers delivered to their homes each week. However, we would appreciate you considering an optional paid subscription, money from which will go directly toward keeping our newspaper up and running. Visit bit.ly/TMT-subscribe for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.