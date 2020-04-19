The Malibu Times is looking for photo submissions of individuals wearing unique and creative masks while completing their daily activities.
With the spread of the novel coronavirus, wearing face coverings have become a new normal.
Bandanas, scarves and shirts have been most commonly used as an alternative to medical face masks; however, individuals have shared on social media how easy making face masks is with household items such as fabric, string and a sewing machine.
Are you getting creative with your masks? From colorful materials to innovative designs, we want to see your best efforts. Send a picture and description to editorial@malibutimes.com and you could see it online or in print.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing face masks in public while social distancing becomes difficult to maintain. The CDC advises creating face masks with the use of household items or common materials that are breathable and washable as an alternative to medical face masks.
“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” CDC states. “This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”
While CDC suggests surgical and N-95 masks to be reserved for healthcare and first responders, they still recommend wearing protective gear to protect themselves and others while outdoors.
CDC will continue to provide additional health and safety recommendations as evidence continues to develop.
Face masks are not recommended for children 2-years-old or younger as well as those with difficulties with breathing or unable to remove the mask without assistance.
While fabric masks aren’t recommended for healthcare workers or COVID-19 patients, health officials stress the importance of face masks and continue social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
