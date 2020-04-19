Suzy Kim, owner of Ogden’s Cleaners at the Malibu Colony Plaza, has been hard at work sewing cloth face masks for community members since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines directing people to wear cloth face masks in public places.
The masks, which Kim distributes for free, include a pocket for a disposable filter (Kim suggests a coffee filter) as an added protection, as well as a metal strip to help fit the mask to your face.
Kim has been working ‘round-the-clock to create as many masks as possible, joining others in the community including Susie Sunwoo, owner of Point Dume Cleaners, who is also distributing masks.
