= Low water pressure possible in some parts of Malibu next 3 days.
= The only water pipe serving us has a big leak.
= One or two lanes will be closed on PCH heading into Santa Monica …
= Another car over the side on Kanan-Dume Road last night.
= Law enforcement and firefighters … not vaccinated against Covid-19 … come in for blistering criticism.
= Malibu’s county supervisor co-authors the measure to shut down the Men’s Central Jail.
= And firefighting monks … battling flames near Big Sur… and reinforcement monks are on the way.
