= Detectives have nothing new to share about Friday’s homicide.
= But the sheriff’s office is going after car clubs hosting unofficial events in Malibu.
= We’ve gone one week without any new Covid-19 diagnoses in the city limits.
-= The governor has again doubled the firefighting budget … again.
= Why does the Malibu Marathon get to close one lane of PCH, to benefit a Malibu institution? A city councilman gets some lessons.
= And the L-A subway is getting closer to Malibu.
KBUU News is on continuously from 7am to 9:30 am … on KBUU radio … 99.1 FM.
That signal streams at www.radiomalibu.net or say “hey alexa play KBUU.” Siri too.
The news reruns continuously on KBU2 … on your car radio at 99.1 HD-2.
That stream is down right now … but we are working on it.
