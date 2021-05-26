KBUU News for Malibu Wed May 26 - La Costa Fence Silence From MRCA
= The MRCA official position … there is no problem at the La Costa beach pedestrian whack-a-mole.
= How to divvy up the cost for the Civic Center sewer goes out for public discussion tomorrow night.
= It will cost 50 million dollars … up to a quarter million dollars per large estate.
= Malibu students can keep their Chromebooks over summer break … but will they be required to attend class in person this fall???
= Offshore wind turbines are proposed by the Biden administration … but the closest will be 150 miles from Malibu.
= And continued great news on the Covid 19 front in L A County … but not so much up in Ventura County.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
