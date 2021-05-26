= The MRCA official position … there is no problem at the La Costa beach pedestrian whack-a-mole.
= How to divvy up the cost for the Civic Center sewer goes out for public discussion tomorrow night.
= It will cost 50 million dollars … up to a quarter million dollars per large estate.
= Malibu students can keep their Chromebooks over summer break … but will they be required to attend class in person this fall???
= Offshore wind turbines are proposed by the Biden administration … but the closest will be 150 miles from Malibu.
= And continued great news on the Covid 19 front in L A County … but not so much up in Ventura County.
