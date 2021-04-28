KBUU RADIO NEWS 7:15 WED APRIL 28

Architectural plans for the new Malibu High School complex will be unveiled tomorrow at 4 ... and there is one major issue still to be resolved. The Santa Monica Malibu school board will see the draft drawings ... for the centerpiece of the Malibu Park neighborhood ... on Thursday afternoon NOTE: THE MEETING HAS BEEN ADVANCED TO 4PM THURSDAY BY THE DISTRICT.

https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-high-plans-to-be-unveiled-thursday-at-4-bus-yard-may-be-shifted-to-next-to-horse-arenas/

