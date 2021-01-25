Leading the charge when it comes to chic, sustainable clothing, RE/DONE has made its mark on the Malibu community in its flagship Cross Creek location. After selling his premium clothing line, Joie, at the height of its popularity, brand co-founder Sean Barron found himself wondering what to do next in the garment industry. Dabbling with new designs and reconnecting with fellow fashion vanguard Jamie Mazur led to the creation of RE/DONE, where classic Levis get a serious upgrade with their unique tailored repurposing process.
“Our business philosophy is driven by equal parts commitment to doing good and looking good,” Sean described. “The bottom line is, upcycling is the future of both fashion and our planet. And today’s trendsetters not only get that; they naturally gravitate toward it.”
By maintaining a carefully honed supply chain and ethically run, eco-friendly factories, RE/DONE establishes a type of work ethos that would benefit other fashion houses. Not to mention it makes sense, as the brand took off quickly via word-of-mouth. When the Millennial generation’s best known “It girls” and supermodels buy the jeans themselves—with no ‘paid partnership’ angle—organic growth is a cinch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.