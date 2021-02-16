Only a few short years ago, it was “Oscars so white and Oscars so male,” but the Golden Globes seem to have changed all that and is making film history along the way.
Now women are on the scoreboard.
Years ago, if there were any female director nominees at all, it was a rarity.
This year, there are three. Emerald Fennell has a pair of noms (director and screenplay); Regina King, known as a perennial acting winner, has one; and Chloe Zhao, an Asian woman, broke through two barriers in the category.
It was a confusing year as the box offices were largely closed and movie fans had to flip between various streamers like Netflix and Disney+, but there’s something familiar: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremonies for a fourth time.
This year’s festivities are a mixed bag of old and new.
Netflix led the pack in both movies and television including the drama “Mank,” which led with six nods. The gripping “Trial of the Chicago 7” directed by Alan Sorkin followed with five nominations and it comes as no surprise he got best screenplay to boot. Also in the running, “The Father,” “Nomanland” and “Promising Young Woman.” On the television side, “The Queen” continues to rule. It led with six nominations. “Schitt’s Creek,” last year’s critical darling, nabbed five.
Don Cheadle’s “Black Monday” made the list as well as Nicholas Hoult’s “The Great,” Jason Sudekis’ “Ted Lasso” and Ramy Youssef’s “Ramy.”
Best actors and actresses who made it to the top include Eugene Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame, Jason Bateman for his part in “Ozark, the one and only Al Pacino for “Hunters,” Matthew Rhys for “Perry Mason,” Lily Collins of “Emily in Paris,” Kaley Cuoco’s “The Flight Attendant” and Elle Fanning in “The Great,” as well as Catherine O’Hara for her popular role in “Schitt’s Creek.”
For best motion picture musical or comedy, Borat is back with “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” as well as the Broadway smash sensation “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs” and “The Prom.”
Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Cordon also have reason to celebrate, each having earned a nod.
So, it’s safe to say the start of the awards season is officially off the mark but with the pandemic it with will be very different than in years past. The 78th Golden Globes kicks off Feb. 28.
