Following years of stellar work at top salons in Napa Valley, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Kecia Heinz brings her highly personalized expertise to the Malibu community in her own flagship hair studio. Kecia’s aim when it comes to pleasing her clientele (celebrity and otherwise) is honing a stunning signature look. Armed with extensive experience in the hair industry’s most prestigious training programs, Kecia’s mastery of cut and color garner rave reviews. Her work is always modern, whether you want a short style ranging from classic to edgy, or you’re looking for long, flowing, beach-friendly layered waves. Kecia can work with anyone’s personal style to help them find and express their best look. Besides creating amazing hair, Kecia also strives to make each client’s experience feel totally personal.
“Whether I play their favorite music, put out a tray of their favorite snacks or keep the whole place quiet and serene, creating a customized experience is important to me,” the owner said. Having opened hot on the heels of the pandemic, Kecia has gone the extra mile to ensure the salon’s hygiene safety adheres to government protocols. Large sliding doors and an ocean-adjacent location near Pepperdine allow clients to enjoy totally private appointments in a well-ventilated space. “It’s always my top priority to ensure my clients leave happy with the look they imagined, and during COVID, to do so safely,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.