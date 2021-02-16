If you live in the Malibu area, you’re already likely to be aware of Dr. Lisa Benya, aka “Malibu’s Doctor.” Founder of Malibu Medical Group and the community’s leading expert in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Benya has long been providing locals with gold standard healthcare across the board. Though she’s best known for the success of her medical practice, her latest endeavor, Club Cure, is poised to help clients achieve impressive new levels of vitality. Located in a beautiful, open air setting along Pacific Coast Highway, Dr. Benya and her colleagues go above and beyond basic healthcare to provide members with an all-encompassing service designed to provide full health and wellness for the body and mind. Everything from state of the art medical care to spa/medi-spa treatments, mental health sessions and high-end salon products can be found at Club Cure. Whether you would benefit from physical therapy, a tailored nutritional regimen, or a refreshing Platinum HydraFacial, every Club Cure appointment is designed to have you glowing inside and out.
“Witnessing my husband’s own struggle with Lyme disease symptoms awakened me to the necessity of addressing the health of body, mind and soul to create lasting well-being,” says Dr. Benya. “Only by balancing all three components, we can look and feel our best.”
22741 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 | 310-456-1458 | curedaily.com
