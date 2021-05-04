This week’s Best Shot was captured just in time for Earth Day, April 22, and features the art installation Hearts of Trees Lost from local artist Claudia Taylor. The photo, submitted by Karen Yablonovitch, was taken on April 17 at the Cameron Nature Preserve at Puerco Canyon.
To submit your Best Shot, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to emily@malibutimes.com, along with information indicating where and when the photo was taken, what the subject is and the photographer’s name. Please indicate in the email subject line: Best Shot submission.
