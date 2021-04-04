Italy’s finest graces the Malibu community in neighborhood gem Gravina, an intimate restaurant located near the intersection of PCH and Kanan Dume Road.
Born and raised in Puglia, Italy, owner Giuseppe Segreto got his start in the restaurant industry at age 13. Following five years of hospitality school and successful runs at famed UK/U.S. eateries Valentino, Toscana and Ago, Segreto settled in California and decided to open a dining establishment of his own.
At Gravina, he and his family offer authentic food and ambiance that evoke the delicious, family oriented meals of his youth. Meaning “grain and wine,” Gravina is affectionately named after Segreto’s hometown, and his Puglian roots shine especially in dishes like orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe, and cavatelli with eggplant and dry ricotta.
“Food and family are important,” Segreto said. “When I came to Los Angeles, I wanted to be near the ocean and open a community place where families can enjoy great food together.”
In the nine years since Gravina’s opening, Segreto has achieved his goal, satisfying diners with tasty delicacies in a convivial setting. He offers sincere gratitude to his loyal customers for helping see Gravina through the unique business challenges of the pandemic.
All you’ll need is a single supper to see why Gravina has become a mainstay for Point Dume locals and beyond. This charming spot has managed to thrive in the face of forced closures through Segreto’s personal commitment to the creation of amazing food, powered by family effort and a genuine love of community service.
28925 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265 | 310.457.0711 | Dinner service daily, 4:30–9 p.m. (Fri.–Sat. until 10 p.m.)
