A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Malibu at 4:29 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake’s epicenter was located in the San Fernando Valley, but it was felt across the LA Basin and in Orange County.
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake followed soon after at 4:38 a.m., which was then followed by a magnitude 3.8 temblor at 6:48 a.m., according to the USGS. Both of these quakes were also centered in San Fernando.
The Los Angeles Fire Department shared this morning that they had concluded a systematic survey of Los Angeles by ground and air. They were “pleased to report that no major infrastructure damage was noted … and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that [they] can directly attribute to the M4.2 earthquake.”
The magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles, while the magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.8 miles, according to the USGS.
There have been two earthquakes off magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby in the past ten days, according to the LA Times. On average, five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent data sample cited by the LA Times.
Seismologist Lucy Jones described this morning’s quakes as “garden variety” on Twitter.
