I acknowledge upfront that this is a very strange title for a column, even for one written by yours truly. You might well be thinking I have lost my mind, and that is exactly the point of this column.
As I get older I am experiencing one loss after another. In time I will lose myself, and that will be the end of the game.
In the interim, I have lost my slim waistline, much of my hair, and now it seems my mind.
Each morning I wake up and follow a distinct routine. I am a man of routines. I like to do the same thing all the time. It suits me just fine. I follow a very precise schedule. The alarm goes off at exactly the same time every morning, and then I go to the bathroom for my morning ablutions. First, I take my vitamins, and then I brush my teeth. After shaving, I take a shower, and then I get dressed usually in a t-shirt and sweats.
A few months back I was following that familiar pattern. I had done what I always do—taking vitamins, brushing teeth, shaving, showering, and getting dressed—when I had a strange sensation. For the life of me, I could not recollect whether I had taken a shower. You can imagine the consternation this doubt caused me. Had I violated my routine? I just couldn’t remember.,
And this, of course, is when a mate comes in handy. I immediately explained my predicament to my bride. If I had not showered, then I needed to start my routine all over again.
A few direct questions from my bride were on point: “Honey, is your towel wet, and is the floor of the shower wet,” she asked. When I nodded affirmatively, my bride declared that yes, I had showered. She did not graduate Phi Beta Kappa for nothing.
So, please do me a favor. If you happen to bump into me, whatever you do, don’t ask me whether I have showered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.