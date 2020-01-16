Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.