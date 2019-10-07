This is a cautionary tale, so read it carefully and learn from it. We all tend to believe what we read in print. (I certainly hope so, since my columns appear in print.) But we occasionally forget that something in print, as Ira Gershwin wrote, “Ain’t necessarily so.” That also goes for what we read on our computers.
The other morning, I woke up and was amazed to see what appeared to be rain outside my bedroom. The patio was wet, as were all the plants. I checked the Malibu weather on my cell phone, and it said there was no chance of rain.
I was meeting some friends for breakfast, and I had a simple decision to make. Should I bring my raincoat, which I almost never wear, or should I face the outdoors raincoat free? My bride advised me to bring the raincoat since she saw it was raining. I thought about it, and decided to venture forth without the outer gear.
As I opened my front door, I noticed that it was still drizzling. I checked my phone again, and there in print, or whatever it is on a computer, were the following words, “chance of rain zero.”
The decision had been made for me. I ventured forth and guess what happened to me on the way to my car. If you guessed that I got wet, then you are correct.
So, what is the lesson to be learned from this cautionary tale? When you read something, whether in a newspaper or on the internet, do not accept it on face value. Use some common sense and trust your senses. Our eyes are in our head to see and our brain to think. If you simply accept what you read, then you will metaphorically get wet. There is one other lesson to be learned: Listen to your wife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.