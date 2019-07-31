Mailbu’s Dr. A.S. Marwah hosted the Southern Asian American Digital Archive group at his estate last Saturday. SAADA is preserving the history of Southern Asian Americans for equality, inclusion and representation. Around 150 attendees were treated to an Indian buffet and traditional music.
Marwah was the campaign manager for the first Indian American elected to Congress, Dalip Singh Saund in 1957.
