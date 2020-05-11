https://www.radiomalibu.net/zuma-beach-homeless-lot-dead-on-arrival-council-likely-to-yank-agenda-item/
From KBUU News at 9:45 am Monday: Zuma Beach Homeless Lot Dead On Arrival -
-
64°
Fair
-
Malibu, CA (90265)
Today
Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 5:30 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- From KBUU News at 9:45 am Monday: Zuma Beach Homeless Lot Dead On Arrival -
- From FM 99.1 KBUU, the Monday Headlines
- 18 Months After Woolsey Fire, 2 Homes Built
- Reviews & More: TV Guide—Detective Dramas & More
- Blog: My Mom
- A Touch of Levity
- LA Times: Vanessa Bryant Claims 5 Deputies And 3 Trainees Took Gruesome Pictures Of Her Family At Chopper Crash
- SMMUSD Says MHS Kids Can Change Pandemic Grades To Credit/No Credit If Dissatisfied With Teachers' Marks
Most Popular
Articles
- Some Trails Reopen in LA County: What You Should Know
- Updated: State, County Government Begin Roadmap for Reopening
- A Touch of Levity
- From the Publisher: Houston Has Landed
- Malibu History: Geranium Field of Dreams
- 18 Months After Woolsey Fire, 2 Homes Built
- Malibu's Homeless Receive Service, Still Waiting for Housing
- Updated: As Ventura Beaches Reopen, Malibu Still Locked Up Tight
- Boredom Busted With Malibu's Virtual Recreation Center
- Malibu Poet Laureate Remembered: 'She Left a Trail of Light, and That Light Is Inextinguishable'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.