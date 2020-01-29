- = Jennifer Seetoo claims the sheriff hired spies and demoted her … to hire her friend to be the boss at the local sheriff’s office.
- = Dianne Feinstein is waffling on how she will vote on impeachment.
- = The RV village on P C H is infuriating Malibu … prompting a special city council meeting tonight.
- = The NTSB says the chopper that crashed in Malibu Canyon did not have on-board radar.
- = And the NTSB says the FAA rejected its call for such equipment on big choppers after a similar deadly crash 15 years ago.
- = Southern California Edison admits its power pole safety programs have been deficient.
KBUU Newswire - Day 446 - Wed Jan 29 - Seetoo Accuses Sheriff Of Overt Sex Discrimination - SCE Penalizes Its Executives For Missing Safety Goals In Years Of Fires - Homeless Controversy Boils Into City Hall Tonight
This is KBUU News - Day 446 - the Wednesday Headlines:
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Lt. Jennifer Seetoo has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
She claims she was demoted as Villanueva hired his friends … and made denigrating remarks about women deputies.
The L A Daily News has the story: https://www.dailynews.com/2020/01/28/lasd-female-lieutenant-sues-county-alleging-discrimination-harassment-and-retaliation-in-agency/
——
Southern California Edison admits in documents just filed with the state … that it failed to meet its own safety goals for wildfire prevention and for worker safety over the past five years.
And Southern California Edison has trimmed its executives’ paychecks as a result of them missing their own safety goals.
——
One of the two U S senators from California has been upfront about her views on impeaching President Donald Trump.
That would be Kamala Harris.
California’s senior senator … Dianne Feinstein … has been much more quiet.
Until yesterday.
That’s when she told several D-C news reporters … including one ftom the Los Angeles Times … that she was unsure how she would vote …. and had been leaning towards acquittal.
“I’m in the process” of deciding, Feinstein said in an interview with Axios.
Axios’s reporter said Feinstein had given her … in her words … “a very confusing back and forth.”
The L-A Times reported last night that Feinstein told them she had serious concerns about Trump’s character.
But the Times said …. Feinstein is still weighing her ultimate vote on whether to acquit him.
Later in the day … she issued a statement … claiming that reporters had misunderstood her.
Quoting now …
“Now that both sides made their cases, it’s clear the president’s actions were wrong. He withheld vital foreign assistance for personal political gain. That can’t be allowed to stand.”
End quote.
Feinstein has still declined to give a hint of how she will vote.
The California Democrat has never been an out-front supporter of impeachment and, saying only that “the Constitution and the people of America expect and deserve an impartial but informed jury.”
——-
The helicopter that slammed into a Malibu Canyon hillside Sunday did not have a a terrain awareness system … which could have warned the pilot he was about to crash.
And the National Transportation Safety Board blames the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to require airborne radar in big choppers … following a similar crash in Texas 15 years ago.
The NTSB revelations came as the agency wrapped up its on scene investigation … and hauled off the wreckage of the chopper … yesterday.
The public can expect a preliminary report on the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others in about 10 days …
That will be just the facts … but no conclusions or findings or probable cause.
NTSB member Jennifer Hamendy said Sunday’s crash came after the helicopter had climbed high enough to clear the mountain that it hit … which tops out at about 13 hundred feet above sea level.
NEWSCART 75413 HAMENDY HIGH SPEED
“We know that the helicopter was at 2300 feet when it lost give vacations Communications with air traffic control. The descent rate for the helicopter was over 2000 feet a minute so we know that this was a high-energy impact crash.”
In 2004 a similar model of chopper crashed in Texas.
Harmendy said that 2004 crash had triggered a warning from the NTSB to the FAA that Terrain Awareness and Warnign Systems be installed in large heliopters.
NEWSCART 75414 HAMENDY FAA
“In 2004, the NTSB investigated a crash involving an S768 in Galveston Texas which killed 10 people. We issued a recommendation to the federal administration that stated require all existing and new US registered turbine powered rotorcraft certificated for six or more passenger seats to be equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system.
“They did not implement that recommendation.”
Las Virgenes Road was reopened a day ago.
Heavy traffic observed at the crash site … 12 miles noth of PCH from Malibu.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
——
The growing trailer camp parked on the side of Pacific Coast Highway in eastern Malibu … it is safe to say … has infuriated many people.
And while the city was divided about the issue of feeding homeless people at City Hall or in local churches …
Those positions have hardened as a result of the RV campers permanently parked at Las Tunas Beach.
About 40 RVs moved a mile into Malibu two months ago … when L A County resurrected its overnight parking ban on PCH at Topanga Beach.
Apparently … LA County did not bother to worry about simply driving that homeless encampment a mile up the PCH … into Malibu.
Malibu has just passed an ordinance … banning parking from midnight to 2 on one side of the road … and from 2 to 4 on the other side of the road.
This would be at Las Tunas Beach at the east end of town … near the pier in the center of town … near Corral and Latigo beaches … and at Zuma Beach.
Bu tthat is just one step … members of the city council say … and that’s why they scheduled tonight’s meeting.
Supporters of a crackdown say they are compassionate … and empathetic … with those who do not have homes.
But they say the RV encampment people are taking advantage of cracks in the laws … intended to help those in need … and are setting up oceanfront dwellings that cause pollution and block views.
The special meeting is at 6 o’clock tonight at Malibu City Hall.
——
The City of Malibu Disaster Council will hold a public meeting to review the draft Mass Evacuation Plan on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 AM at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu CA 90265). The draft plan is based on the multi-agency, table-top evacuation exercise conducted last August, the work of three sub-groups and data from the City’s traffic consultant. There will be a public comment period.
——
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.