= No evidence of any homeless camp at the scene of that fire Sunday.
= Malibu's city leaders will meet for a fifth time this afternoon ... to discuss possibly firing the city manager.
= Crime goes up 142 percent in Malibu ... car thefts ... petty thefts ... big thefts.
= After months of organized campaigns by anti 5G activists ... some Malibu residents say better wireless coverage is really important.
= Fred Segal ... the longtime Malibu resident and retail visionary ... dies over the weekend.
= And how do you blow things up over the internet? Malibu High science labs over Zoom.
Commented
Upcoming Events
Community Calendar
