The Malibu Chili Cook-Off, a local fixture for the past four decades, which officially marked the end of the Malibu summer and the prospect of all the kids returning to school, was canceled because of COVID-19.
After almost a decade of waiting—after a bond issue was passed, through a seemingly endless approval process, delays due to weather and multiple lawsuits, a planning overhaul, the Woolsey Fire, and now the COVID-19 pandemic—Malibu High School’s brick building was finally torn down to make way for the new-coming replacement.
Despite the fact that the job pays next to nothing, requires long hours of work, and frequently brings you abuse, nine hardy souls pulled papers to run for seats on Malibu City Council:
-Paul Grisanti
-Rick Mullen
-Bruce Silverstein
-Lance Simmens
-Doug Stewart
-Mark Wetton
-Andy Lyon
-Alia Ollikainen
-Steve Uhring
The fire season is once again upon us, although it feels like it never left. One August Sunday brought two fires, both in very dry grassland.
An anonymous Instagram account called @BLACKATPEPPERDINE drew 256 posts (and growing) describing race problems at Pepperdine University that are percolating to the surface after years of simmering, showing no institution is immune to the wave sweeping the country.
The former chief of staff at Department of Homeland Security during the current Trump administration said Trump told FEMA not to give any more money to people in California whose houses burned down (referring to the Woolsey Fire), in a phone called in which he was present and on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.