  • = Soho House gets another chance to fix PCH traffic jams.
  • = But the top sheriff deputy whips out her traffic ticket book … 200 tickets in on weekend to get things moving.
  • = That brushfire 25 miles northwest of Malibu was caused by gun enthusiasts.
  • = A presidential candidate is coming to the Malibu area
  • = And Richard Weintraub finally gets his luxury Malibu hotel … only it’s in Calabasas.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

