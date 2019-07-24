Supporting Wellness

Community Giving Day at Whole Foods Market raised more than $2,600 for the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. The grocery store chain donated five percent of its net sales made on June 27.
The money will go toward the club’s Wellness Center, located at the Malibu High School campus, and its various services.
