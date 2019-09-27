https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-322-fri-sept-27/
This is KBUU News - Day 322 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Two scary incidents at Malibu High have the school community rattled.
- = Heavy security … no violence … the school says the system worked.
- = Santa Monica will not give up its death grip on tax revenue from Malibu.
- = Negotiations for a separate Malibu school district break down.
- = Malibu may copy the city of L-A … and allow cops to oust people from high fire risk areas.
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Security was tight yesterday at Malibu high school … when a girl made threats against other students. And it was the second incident at the school this week.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/deputies-investigating-two-scares/
After about seven years fo negotiations … talks between Malibu and santa Monica over splitting the local school district have reached an impasse.
And it looks increasingly like Malibu may unilaterally seek divorce from Santa Monica … in order to gain control over its local schools. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/talks-over-district-near-impasse/
Malibu will likely soon have an ordinance that will allow sheriff’s deputies to arrest people who refuse to leave very high fire risk areas during Red Flag Warnings ….
And every piece of land in the city would qualify. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-may-oust-homeless/
Malibu and the rest of L A County are moving to a radically different voting system this year. The county will open 50 centralized voting centers across L-A County … with one of them here in Malibu. This will be on display tomorrow and Sunday at Malibu City Hall. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-to-see-new-voting-system/
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain this morning.
Patchy sun this afternoon )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 80 )))) mountains and canyons.
Wrong way winds … ((( out of the east at up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6:45 )))).
After that … ((( more patchy drizzle and a 20 percent chance of actual rain )))) tonight … low (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 60 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( gray and a 20 percent chance of actual rain ))))..
In the ocean … it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
70 degrees at Surfrider.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 2 to 3 )))) feet high ….
New SSW swell starts to show.
Small NW swell lingers. Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …..
((((( High tide is at 9:09 am 5.3ft
Low 3:08pm
The day’s major high tide … 6.1 feet … tonight at 9:15. ))))
