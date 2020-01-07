Peo - Helping hands.jpg

Rotarian Margo Neal (right) presents a check to Bianca Torrence on behalf of Malibu CART (Community Assistance Resource Team).

 Photo courtesy John Elman

Malibu Rotary Club distributed donations to several community organizations at the end of December, including homeless assistance nonprofit Malibu CART (Community Assistance Resource Team), among others, including athletics, arts and news organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.