KBUU Malibu News - Friday Jun 11
= A summer tow away impound yard … back at Malibu High .. an agreement is reached.
= 97 percent of the households in Malibu are plugged into 100 percent green power.
= Sheila Kuehl says the sheriff is out of his lane .. as he wades into the Venice homeless swamp.
= At least one of the six homeless people supposedly helped is back in Venice … he says sheriff’s deputies lied to him.
= They survived fires … floods … destruction of their campus and a pandemic.
= The Malibu High Class of 2021 easily dealt with 30 mile an hour winds at the graduation ceremony.
= Hot hot hot next week week week
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. NOW! Streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
=
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pizza Girl Redux
- Adamson House Erosion Continues as State Works To Find Solution
- One Declared Dead After Vehicle Goes Over The Side of Kanan Dume Road
- Malibu Seen: Up, up and Away
- Experts Weigh In: Living With Our Neighbor, the Coyote
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report May 7–22
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Fire Pits, Lighter Fluid Discovered In Central Malibu Encampment; 7 Hungry Kids and Mom Found In Canyon
- Masks Off—Mostly—Beginning Next Week
- Pomp and Circumstance
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.