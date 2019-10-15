This is KBUU News - Day 340 - the Tuesday Headlines:
  • = Malibu businesses need to attract more tourist dollars … but does Malibu need more tourists?
  • = That may be the issue as the Malibu Chamber of Commerce asks city hall for some help.
  • = Mountain lions being poisoned … a flash point … as the city attorney is accused of delay.
  • = Verizon puts a big truck at City Hall … to keep communications up via satellite.
  • = And why is Edison blacking out neighborhood lines … when its regional system is the one starting fires???
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

