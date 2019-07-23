Malibu musician Kal Madsen released his eponymous debut album earlier this month to positive reviews. Madsen, who described his music as “folk rock” in an email to The Malibu Times, has his music available on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
For more information and to hear his work, visit kalmadsen.com or kalmadsen.bandcamp.com. Madsen has upcoming shows at the Silverlake Lounge on July 18 and at The Mint on Aug. 18.
