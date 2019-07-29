Business honor

Borderline Bar & Grill was named Small Business of the Year for Senate District 27, headed by Malibu’s own California State Senator Henry Stern.
The distinction was awarded to the restaurant’s owners in late June. Borderline Bar & Grill was the site of a deadly mass shooting back in November 2018.
In a social media post, Stern said, “Borderline’s response to the tragedy they endured was extraordinary. For their resiliency, they are more than deserving of this honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.