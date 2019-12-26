• The year was dominated by the aftermath of the Woolsey Fire. The loss of 473 residences in the city of Malibu and hundreds more (maybe up to 750) in greater Malibu (90265) reduced our local population by 16 percent, more when you add in the smoke-damaged who also had to leave. Multiple fire-scarred hillsides started sliding with the first rainstorms and PCH closed for a bit while they worked to get the mud off of the highway and get some of the barricaded canyons open again. Clearing the burned out home sites and getting rid of the debris seemed to take forever and the city added contract personnel to try and handle the new load. LA County sadly seemed to be keeping on with business as usual.
• The alleged shooter in Malibu Creek State Park was charged with murder for the death of Tristan Thomas Beaudette, aged 35, who was shot and killed last summer while sleeping alongside his two daughters, ages two and four, and also charged with multiple other counts related to previous shootings and burglary in and around the park.
• Debbie Purucker, a longtime Malibu resident, mother of four and dedicated community volunteer, died five weeks after the Woolsey Fire, apparently from smoke inhalation, despite a valiant battle to try and save her life.
• Mildred Mae “Millie” Meek Decker, aged 98, a legend in the horse world and one of the first women to be awarded a jockey license in California—who in 1941 was named Miss California Cowgirl—died on Christmas Eve 2018 at home. She was a Malibu resident for the past 93 years, raced quarter horses, roped cattle in rodeos and was involved in the Malibu horse community from early on, with a brief time out during WWII to work as a riveter, building bombers.
• The aftermath of the Woolsey Fire reached deep into the Malibu community. The city scrambled and local business were down by 20 percent overall, according to some, with losses of up to 50 percent in revenue in the fire areas, and many just hanging on by their fingernails. Many closings were expected through the winter.
