KBUU FM News Headlines For Friday April 16
= 34 percent of the local middle and high school kids are being kept away from schools.
= The Santa Monica school board will decide today whether to let L A County split the district.
= A photo is released of the considerable firepower confiscated as a creep was arrested at Zuma Beach.
= If Malibu residents want homeless people housed in other cities ... people in the other cities don't want them there.
= And yet another massive commercial development coming to Kanan at Agoura roads ... the gateway to Malibu.
Those stories and others coming up here on Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast?
The news replays continuously on KBU2, at FM 99.1 HD-2 on your car radio. KBU2 will be streaming soon on the web at www.kbu2.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.