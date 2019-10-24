https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-349-thurs-oct-24/
This is KBUU News - Day 349 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = Santa Anas to 65 miles an hour …blackouts possible in western malibu.
- = Not quite as bad as conditions were in Woolsey … but almost … says the fire department.
- = The official report is in … the fire department’s actions explained in abandoning Malibu.
- = Malibu High may close tomorrow … if there’s an overnight blackout.
——
Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
——
Expect winds to rapidly increase in coverage and strength in the mtns L.A and VTU Counties early this morning.
Los Angeles County firefighters have assigned extra crews for brushfire protection.
All firetrucks in the Malibu area have an additional crew member.
Five extra trucks … about 27 firefighters … in the mountains.
Extra patrol trucks in the mountains as well.
KBUU News as of 9 a.m. [updated later on the air]: https://www.radiomalibu.net/conditions-just-below-woolsey/
——
Some mistakes and miscommunication .. says the county’s examination of the Woolsey Fire. And there is a reason why fire trucks say idle while houses burned. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/audit-explains-why-trucks-stood/
——
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Extreme winds and Red Flag Warnings )))) … highs (((( 90 )))) beaches … (((( 95 )))) mountains and canyons.
Santa Ana winds … ((( 35 / 60 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( )))).
After that … ((( )))) tonight … low (((( 70 )))) beaches … (((( 67 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Sweeping down the coast …
At Leo Carrillo Beach it’s (((( )))) degrees.
KBUU Trancas … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( tide is at ))))
——
