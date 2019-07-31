It was nap time for several patients at the California Wildlife Center, with photos shared on their social media accounts.
The photos were taken remotely: “We have them [remote cameras] in many of our enclosures so we can observe patients without disturbing them or risking having them become habituated to people,” the center described.
