Summertime Sunshine

Malibu Times reader Samantha Bergum brought her copy along on trip to Minnesota.
Her caption, in part, reads: “There’s really no place like one of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes in the summertime.”
Bergum will be entered into our summer contest for day passes for two to Channel Islands National Park from Island Packers ($118 value). To enter, bring a copy of the newspaper with you on your summer vacation and post a picture holding it wherever you travel this summer—be it Minnesota or elsewhere—and use the tag #mymalibutimes.
The contest ends Sept. 15.
