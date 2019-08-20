https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-278-tues-aug-20/
This is KBUU News - Day 278 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Southern California Edison creates an environmental mess in downtown Malibu.
- = The utility put cement in the dirt upstream of the Legacy park wetlands.
- = Despite the unfolding mess … Edison wins permission to keep its trucks there thru the end of the year.
- = The sheriff’s campaign assistant is told by a judge: turn in your badge and gun.
- = And California’s wildfire season this year …. quiet. Fires down 95 percent.
First day of school in Los Angeles.
That will mean heavy traffic on PCH.
Malibu schools start Thursday.
An environmental mess … next to a wetland and just upstream of the city’s Legacy Park water treatment wetlands. Southern California Edison has illegally mixed cement powder into the dirt on its rented vacant lot. And … now a massive environmental cleanup may be necessary … possibly involving thousand of trucks to haul the cement-laden dirt out of Malibu. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-lays-cement-on-a-meadow/
In Los Angeles … Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been ordered to get rid of a sheriff’s deputy … a key campaign aid who had been reinstated to the force by the newly-elected sheriff.
A superior court judge yesterday ordered Villanueva had no authority to rehire the deputy after he had been fired for beating up his girlfriend … breaking into her housing and then lying about it. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/deputy-to-turn-in-badge-and-gun/
And this story was based on original reporting in today’s Los Angeles Times.: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-19/la-me-sheriff-villanueva-supervisors-court
The superintendent of the Santa Monica Malibu School District is firing back against the Malibu lawyer who has won a legal action over fees charged to parents for school activities. And Dr. Ben Darti says the local school district has a strict policy against charging any fee, deposit or other charge. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/smmusd-fires-back-to-malibu-lawyer/
A wet winter … a mild summer … and no monsoon lightning storms in the eastern California mountains.
Those three things are combining for a very very mild wildfire season so far this year.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/fires-down-95-percent-this-year/
We told you yesterday about a traffic jam … when all eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway we're closed at De Soto Avenue in Woodland Hills.
Turns out the CHP had received reports of a shooting at 6:30 a.m. near the De Soto Avenue offramp.
An unknown person fired multiple shots at a driver before fleeing the area.
No one was hurt.
The freeway was closed for about 30 minutes while investigators scoured the area.
